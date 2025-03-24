Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sailee confesses her mistake; Sachin requests Sailee’s trust in him

Udne Ki Aasha the Str Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) landing in big trouble, courtesy of Chithi’s game plan. As we know, a video of him drinking alcohol and driving his taxi in an inebriated state, went viral. This raised questions about Sachin’s integrity at home too, where nobody was ready to believe the story that Sachin wished to say. While Sachin pleaded with everyone that he was innocent, none believed him. Even Sailee and his father Paresh found reasons to scold him. We saw Sailee take the help of a certain juice that would stop a person’s habit of drinking. However, the plan backfired as Renuka drank the glass of juice that was meant for Sachin. Soon, Renuka experienced severe stomach pain and was diagnosed to have had food poisoning.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee (Neha Harsora) confess to making the juice for Sachin, in order to relieve him of his drinking habit. While all in the house will accuse Sailee of harming Renuka, Sachin will feel more hurt. He will plead before Sailee to not do anything of this sort, as he only needs her trust in him at this juncture. It will be interesting to see if Sailee will be able to trust Sachin and fight for his cause to prove his innocence.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.