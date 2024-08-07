Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: Yash Brings Flower Bouquet, Yuvika Becomes Furious

Song Sab‘s show Vanshaj, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary, the audience has seen mind-blowing drama in the lives of Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) and Yash (Shaleen Malhotra. Yuvika, lost in Neel’s (Mohit Kumar) thoughts, prepares for Neel’s last rites. On the other hand, Yash feels sad after hearing about Neel’s death.

In the upcoming episode, Vidur and Bhanu sit in the sombre library, the urn with Neel’s ashes between them. As Bhanu speaks, Dhanraj enters, sensing an opportunity, and says – Bhanu dada, we should ask Vidhur to live with us permanently. Bhanu, moved, nods in agreement.

The phone rings loudly. Faiman, hands trembling, answers it. In a one-sided conversation on calls – “What happened, Faiman? Why didn’t you come today?” The scene cuts to a flashback. In his morgue uniform, he sees the doctors (Rajan’s Cronies) reveal stitches near the heart where Neel’s heart was removed, hurriedly concealing it with the help of a makeup artist. Faiman’s eyes widen in shock. Faiman, feeling helpless, grips the table edge, tension filling the room.

Bhoomi kneels before the idol, her hands trembling as she tries to light a diya. The camera pans to Yuvika entering, her face a mask of grief and determination. We see Yuvika shakes her head and refuses to pray along with Bhoomi. She picks up a small box at the idol’s feet, revealing a paper heart inside. FLASHBACK: Neel and Yuvika writing vows and placing them in the box at the invitation ritual.

Yuvika clutches the paper heart. Bhoomi, tearful, tries to console her. Yash drives towards the Mahajan house. He passes a chai tapri, noticing a couple enjoying tea, stirring a familiar feeling. A flower lady knocks on his window, bringing him out of his reverie.

Yash stops and buys flowers for Yuvika. He notices a polio-affected child trying to cross the street, struggling but determined. Yash watches, contemplating whether to help, but decides to motivate her. Yash enters the Mahajan house, holding a bouquet. He waits in the hallway, sensing Yuvika approaching. Yuvika, feeling Neel’s presence, looks around. She sees Yash, feeling a mix of emotions. In anger, she walks out, tears in her eyes. Bhanu notices the differences between Yash and Yuvika, reflecting on Guruji’s prophecy about