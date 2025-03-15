Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Devansh gets critical in hospital; Will Vasudha don her mangalsutra again?

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Vasudha’s (Priya Thakur) marriage break taking a toll on the entire family. Vasudha’s father wanted to end his life and was trying to commit suicide when he was stopped by Devansh and Avinash. Vasudha later, was seen taking the big decision of moving away from the memories of Dev and stopping to wear his mangalsutra. She took the dire step of removing her mangalsutra and tying it in a temple with the utmost grief. On the other hand, Dev (Abhishek Sharma) tried to track Madhav, thinking he needed to set Vasudha’s life on track. In the process, he met with an accident on the road. The priest told Vasudha that Dev’s destiny did not look fine and that the day was going to be problematic for him.

The upcoming episode will see the Chauhan family rushing to the hospital when they will get to know about Dev’s accident. They will be shocked when the doctor will tell them that Dev’s condition is critical. Vasudha who will see it, will be shocked and will blame herself for Dev’s condition. She will relate it to the moment when she removed her mangalsutra, and will be worried.

Will she don the mangalsutra again?

