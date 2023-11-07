Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira faces a big problem; Poddar family on their way to her resort

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Priti Amin) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) shown to be having their resort in Mussoorie. Abhira is studying law and wants to become a promising lawyer like her mother. Armaan Poddar (Shehzada Dhami) on the other hand, is a reputed lawyer coming from a family of lawyers. We saw how Armaan and his cousins planned to celebrate the birthday of their Dadi (Anita Raaj) in some place. Dadi chose to go to Mussoorie to the same resort she had been to, with her husband.

This is how destiny plans to bring about Abhira and Armaan’s lives to clash!!

The coming episode will see Armaan and family planning their trip. Armaan will call Abhira to book their resort. But at the same time, Abhira will be stalked by an unknown lover boy. She will think that is it the same boy calling and she will scold and yell at Armaan. Later, Abhira will clear the misunderstanding and will apologize to Armaan, requesting him to book his stay at the resort.

With all being well, the Poddars will leave for the resort in Mussoorie. On the other hand, Akshara will ask Abhira to get everything in place and accommodate the family at the resort comfortably. However, Abhira will soon be faced with a problem. She will be told by her men that she had to book for the gas cylinder which she failed to do, and now the cylinder is over.

Abhira will wonder what she will do, with the Poddar family almost arriving.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1100 6th November Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.