Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan and Abhira's lives to clash

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Armaan and Abhira's lives clashing in Mussoorie. As we know the show has taken a generation leap.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Nov,2023 17:31:46
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has kickstarted the new generation story which brings about the fourth love story in the show. As we know, the show saw the big disaster of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Abhir’s death, owing to a landslide. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) was shattered upon getting to know about the death of Abhimanyu and Abhir.

The story now has moved on by 22 years, wherein Akshara (Preeti Amin) and her daughter Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) are in Mussoorie. Akshara and Abhira manage a resort at the place where a lot of tourists come. Abhira and Akshara are side by side pursuing their careers in law. While Akshara is a lawyer too, Abhira wants to be a lawyer and is studying.

On the other hand, the viewers are introduced to the Poddar family, where the family has many lawyers by profession. The main son of the house is a good-for-nothing and the law firm has been run for years by the family’s son-in-law. Now, the grandson Armaan Poddar (Shehzada Dhami) is also a leading lawyer.

While Akshara and Abhira’s lives will be buzzing in Mussoorie, the Poddar family will plan to have an outing to Mussoorie to celebrate the birthday of the matriarch, who is the grandmother of the house.

Will Armaan and Abhira’s lives collide?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.

