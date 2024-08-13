Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dadisa Kidnaps Abhira Before Wedding, Armaan Breaks Down

In StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajat Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, the viewers witness nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Armaan leaves Poddar house to marry Abhira. But Abhira tries to stop Armaan, emphasizing that they can’t leave their family. Armaan asks Abhira to come to Radhakrishn temple and leaves from there.

In the upcoming episode, Dadisa agrees to Armaan and Abhira’s wedding, upon which Abhira expresses her gratitude to Dadisa early in the morning with balloons. She promises to improve herself and make her feel good. But in a surprising turn of events, Dadisa disagrees with Armaan and Abhira’s marriage, and when Armaan calls Abhira to the temple for marriage, Abhira informs that she is on her way.

Soon, the Poddar family also comes to the temple, where Armaan dances in happiness. But then he gets a call that Abhira is kidnapped, leaving Armaan devastated. Dadisa kidnaps Abhira to prohibit her marriage to Armaan. Though Abhira is blindfolded, she understands that Dadisa kidnapped her. On the other hand, Armaan gets panicked, and he leaves in search of Abhira with Rohit.

Armaan searches for Abhira but only faces disappointment. Family members try to handle him, and then Armaan traces Abhira’s location, and he finds it at Poddar’s house.

It will be interesting to see how the Poddar family will react when they find Dadisa behind Abhira’s kidnapping.