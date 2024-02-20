Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira threatens Yuvraj

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) caught in a dilemma after seeing the reactions of Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma). As we know, Abhira has lost her mother Akshara owing to the aggressive attitude of Yuvraj. She does not want Yuvraj to harm anyone, especially Armaan (Shehzada Dhami). Abhira is well aware that Armaan was very badly injured in his fight with Yuvraj when he entered the house with a mask.

Though Abhira is scared of Yuvraj, she is not able to tell about it to Armaan. Dadisa has been given the responsibility of bringing Madhav safely after fighting the case in favour of his father. Dadisa has told Abhira to not distract Armaan’s attention with anything else.

Abhira has kept this as a secret and this is simply adding to her worries. The coming episode will see Yuvraj doing the unexpected of kidnapping Vidya, Armaan’s mother. Abhira will see it happening at the temple and will follow the car. She will confront Yuvraj and ask him to leave Vidya.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1204 19th February January Written Episode Update

Abhira saved herself from Yuvraj and reached home. Armaan questioned her about what went wrong. However, Abhira kept the truth away from Armaan for a reason. Abhira will threaten Yuvraj to leave Vidya.

Will Abhira go too far in her quest to hide this fact from Armaan?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.