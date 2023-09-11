Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara tries to motivate the doctor inside Abhimanyu

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara trying to motivate Abhimanyu to now give up on his profession. She will urge him to take part in a surgery.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 Sep,2023 11:08:18
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) burying himself deep down in the guilt of not saving Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) at the right time from the fire accident. As we know, both Abhir and Manjiri were stuck in the fire. Abhimanyu took time in getting to the help of Manjiri as he was saving another family. Abhimanyu was blamed by all in the family for being negligent towards his mother and for not prioritizing her. Though Manjiri is now better, she is still under the fear of fire and has not recovered fully.

At this juncture, we saw Abhimanyu avoiding coming before his mother. He also submitted his resignation letter at the hospital, thus moving away from his duties as a doctor and surgeon.

The coming episode will see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) not liking the fact that Abhimanyu is giving up on his profession, something that he was proud of. In order to motivate him and drive his fear away, Akshara will confront Abhimanyu and will argue with him when his surgery case will be given to some other doctor owing to Abhimanyu’s backing out.

Akshara will urge him to do the surgery, failing which he will never ever be able to come out of this low phase and fear.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1044 10th September Written Episode Update

Abhimanyu took the shocking decision of resigning from his post of MD in the Birla Hospital. With this, he took a back seat as a doctor.

Can Abhimanyu challenge himself?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

