Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan gets to know a big truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Poddars facing a tricky situation with the family being divided about the decision of Ruhi’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) second marriage. As we know, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) feels that this is the best thing that can happen to Ruhi. However, Ruhi is not ready for her second marriage. We wrote about her fighting with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) over it. This created a rift between Abhira and Armaan as they were varied in their thoughts.

The coming episode will see Vidya arguing with Madhav over the decision taken about Ruhi’s second marriage. Vidya will tell her husband that she believes that Rohit is alive and that she does not accept the family’s decision to Ruhi’s marriage. Madhav will try to talk it out to her, but Vidya will lament about all the problems engulfing her always. She will talk about how she accepted her husband’s illegitimate affair too and continued to live in the house, giving happiness to all when she was grieving from within. Armaan will get to know that he was born out of the illegitimate affair that Madhav had with someone else.

This fact will hurt Armaan all the more. He believed till now, that the Poddar family had got home the kid after his mother had passed away. He did not know that he was a Poddar, born to Madhav.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1220 6th March January Written Episode Update

Dadisa accepted the fact that Rohit was no more. She garlanded his photo and even declared Ruhi to be his widow. She also told the Goenka family to look for an alliance for Ruhi so that she could have a good future.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.