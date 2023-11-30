Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan makes the big sacrifice

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi (Pratiksha Honkar) and Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) getting engaged. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) got a shock of his life when he saw this happening. Armaan and Ruhi got into an emotional talk where Ruhi questioned Armaan for not prioritizing her. Armaan, however, told her that she did not trust his love. Now with misunderstandings cleared, Ruhi told Armaan that they could tell the entire family about the truth now and back off from marrying Rohit. Ruhi expressed to Amraan the desire to marry him. However, Armaan being the one who owes a lot to the Poddar family, will not be keen on changing the family’s happy moment and disappointing them.

Armaan will feel heavy from the inside but will be sure in mind that he cannot hurt anyone in his family. Hence he will ask Ruhi to stop the thought and will tell her to start her life with his brother Rohit.

Saying this, Armaan will move out while Ruhi will be taken for a family picture after their engagement. Armaan will silently walk away from the place, to get some lone time for himself.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1123 29th November Written Episode Update

Armaan and Ruhi talked and questioned each other. Armaan expressed how he was stuck with work and had situational problems in contacting her. He also questioned why Ruhi did not place trust in him and his love.

Will Ruhi understand Armaan’s sentiments?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.