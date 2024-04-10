Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan saves Abhira’s resort; promises to rebuild it

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) dropping his case and preferring to go to Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) help. Dadisa grew wild at Armaan absenting him for the important court case. However, Armaan had placed faith in Manoj and had asked him to fight it. Dadisa disapproved of this and this led the problems at home.

The coming drama will see Abhira struggling to save her resort. The resort would be all set to be demolished with the crane coming to the place for destruction. Abhira will plead and cry and will ask the people to save her only memory of her mother. Abhira will stand in front of the crane, thus blocking the destruction. Armaan will come in the nick of time and will save Abhira. He will also stop the demolition and will plan to rebuild the resort for his wife.

Abhira will be taken aback by this cute gesture of concern coming from Armaan. Armaan and Abhira will stay in the resort in Mussoorie to finish some pending work.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1254 9th April January Written Episode Update

Will love bloom between them?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.