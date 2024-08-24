Television | TV Serial Spoilers

The StarPlus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Rohit planning for Armaan and Abhira's honeymoon. Check out the latest update below.

StarPlus’s top show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s production house, Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama revolving around Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla)’s engagement. Abhira and Armaan somehow handle the situation by bringing a fake ring for the engagement.

In the upcoming episode, Abhira decides to reveal the truth before the engagement, and she begs Dadisa for pardon, sharing that she lost the real ring for the engagement. Dadisa gets angry with Abhira and throws the ring, but Manish reveals that the ring is not fake but a real one, leaving Armaan and Abhira surprised. Later, Armaan and Abhira get engaged, and everyone enjoys while Dadisa blesses the couple.

Later, Dadisa reveals that she has made a gold-plated wedding invitation card for Armaan and Abhira’s wedding, making everyone happy. However, Ruhi gets jealous. On the other hand, Rohit plans for Armaan and Abhira’s honeymoon, which leaves Ruhi distressed. Ruhi, lost in thoughts, falls down, and Armaan helps her. Ruhi expresses her frustration, questioning him about where he wishes to go for the honeymoon. However, Armaan stays silent. Ruhi gets upset with Armaan and Abhira’s happiness, and she taunts Armaan to take care of Abhira and talk about her good deed. She pressurizes him to tell her where he wants to go for honey as Rohit will ask her only so she can help him.

It will be interesting to see what Ruhi will do next to break Armaan and Abhira’s wedding.