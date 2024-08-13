Zee TV Serial 13th August Serial Spoilers: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot. Brace yourselves for some unexpected turns in the storylines.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler

In the upcoming Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye episode, prepare for a heartwarming moment as Amruta and Virat share a romantic dance. Their ‘I aur You’ moment, followed by a smile and eye contact, will surely make your heart skip a beat. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja’s chemistry as the show’s lead will leave you wanting more.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, we will see that Female Cops ask Shakti whether she knows why she had got bail; Shakti replies by her gestures that she doesn’t know about this. The female cop reveals that she got bail because of her mental condition. By listening to this, Shakti is shocked and also reveals that Shiv has given an affidavit to the police station about Shakti’s mental health and also stated that her mental health is not good. The female cops say that’s why Shakti got bail. Otherwise, she didn’t get the bail. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, we will see Subhaan’s mother, Kaynaat, come to Ibaadat and ask about Subhaan. And say that Subhaan has left the office. Why didn’t he reach home? And ask Ibaadat what she has done to Subhaan and threaten her. Suddenly, Nani Ammi comes to her and says what’s happening here; Kaynaat also mocks Nani Ammi and comments on it. Nani Ammi asks Ibaadat about Subhaan’s whereabouts, but Ibaadat doesn’t reveal about Subhaan. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.