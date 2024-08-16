Zee TV Serial 16th August Serial Spoilers: Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya To Bhagya Lakshmi

Get ready for more heart-pounding drama in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s beloved series: Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi. The recent days have been a whirlwind of highs and lows, and we eagerly anticipate what’s next. Stay tuned for captivating and surprising twists in your favorite shows, all in one place. Prepare for some thrilling plot twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

Check Out Zee TV Serial Spoilers for 16th August: Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi

Kundali Bhagya Spoiler

In the upcoming Kundali Bhagya episode, we will see that Palki suspects that something wrong has happened with Preeta, and then she starts investigating Preeta. While Varun is preparing for his marriage to Kavya, he keeps going somewhere by car. Then he gets a call from Anshuman Pandey, he instructs him to kill Preeta and tells him that his goons are not picking up his calls. He wants to tell the goons through Varun that Preeta’s game has to be ended now. Apart from this, Palki does not find Kavya and Preeta anywhere, after which she realizes that something untoward has happened to them. She calls Rajveer and tells him everything, but Rajveer gets upset. Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand are the show’s main leads.

Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler

In the upcoming Kumkum Bhagya episode, we will see that RV asks Purvi what happened to her and why she is crying and smiling at the same time; Purvi replies by saying that this is victory’s tears and says that Netra is gone and she was with her and dropped her off at the bus depo. In the next scene, Purvi asks Monisha if she is happy because she has saved the life of the RV, but Monisha doesn’t say a word. Lastly, Monisha and Jassi have kidnapped Netra. She is shocked after getting into the senses and seeing Monisha and Jassi together. Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma are the show’s main leads.

Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler

In the upcoming Bhagya Lakshmi episode, we will see that Rishi is quality spending time with Paro and Rohan as they play Jenga and Paro starts Dancing on the table, later suddenly stops dancing and tells Rishi that Dadi Neelam doesn’t like dancing to the table and comment on it. Later, Dadi Neelam comes to her and expresses her love for Paro. In the next scene, Rishi and Neelam learn that Business delegation people are coming to their house while the family welcomes them. Later, Malishka came, and the business delegation members thought that Malishka was the manager. Suddenly, Paro calls Lakshmi and says that she is the daughter-in-law of the house, and the Business Delegation makes good comments about it. By listening to this, Malishka gets jealous. Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are the show’s main leads.

