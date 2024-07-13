Zee TV Serial Twist: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series, Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

1) Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti

In the upcoming twist, we will see the major twist when Keertan beats Kartik Kashyap. Suddenly, Shiv sees that he is coming to protect his son, and by reflect his reaction, Shiv arrogantly gives Keertan a tight slap on his cheek and says, how dare Keertan touch his son Kartik and beat him? Later on, Dadi Bhagwati is laying on the bed, and suddenly, a black snake comes out of her mouth, and she gives a shocking reaction while looking at it. Later on, Sundari falls, and her body turns blue; seeing this makes everyone shocked. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the leads of the show.

2) Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming twist, we will see the major twist when Ibaadat gives a presentation in front of the clients and shares her thoughts by saying that by tying up with the client, their endeavor, Dua Haider Designs, reaches even those who cannot afford expensive clothes. Later on, the Client appreciates Ibaadat’s presentation and starts staring at her and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Later on, Mannat talks within herself and thinks about destroying Ibaadat. The show’s leads are Dheeraj Dhoopar and Ayesha Rughani.

3) Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming episode, we will see a big shift when Virat mocks Priyanka and admits that seeing her shamelessness makes him ashamed of himself today. Virat added that he loved Priyanka, married you, and fought against his family for her. Later, the lady inspector explains that being involved in a bogus POCSO case is a serious offense. Later, Amruta mocks Priyanka by implying that she should have thought about it before risking the lives of others. Amruta tells the lady inspector to arrest her, which shocks Priyanka. The show’s leads are Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja.