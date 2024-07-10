Zee TV Serial Twist: Rabb Se Hai Dua, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, And Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhayaya ShivShakti

In recent days, audiences of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, and Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhyaya ShivShakti have watched nail-biting dramas with big ups and downs. Check out amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs in one place.

1) Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming episode, you will see that Ibaadat blames Subhaan for acting to get close to Ibaadat, shooting a video and posting it to the family group. Later, Mannat attaches a camera to a remote control car, leaves in Subhaan and Ibaadat’s room, and sees and listens to their heating conversation. Later on, Ibaadat tells Subhaan that he doesn’t love her but at least respects her, and she asks him why he did that. Subhaan blames Ibaadat for this situation. On the other side, Mannat decides to take revenge on Ibaadat and plans to separate Ibaadat and Subhaan. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the lead actors in the series.

2) Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming episode, you will see that Priyanka is trying to find her phone and tells somebody on the phone that she can’t find it. In the next scene, Amruta stands while holding Priyanka’s phone and gives a tense look to Virat as they see that Priyanka is coming towards them; by seeing her, Amruta tries to hide from her. Later, Virat makes an excuse, diverts Priyanka’s attention, and seeks Amruta. Later on, Priyanka notices Virat while looking at the room and goes towards the room to find out what is there; on the other side, Amruta hides and leaves Priyanka’s phone on the floor. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the lead actors in the series.

3) Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhayaya ShivShakti

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Mohini comes to her original Naagin avatar and talks about Shakti, as she has made Mohini a sister. Later, his servant asks about Dadi to Mohini and says that she knows everything about you. Mohini says that she knows about her and Naag Mani, too. Later, Mohini says that she hasn’t begun her game yet, but she says that the real illusion is still remaining. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the lead actors in the series.