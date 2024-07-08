Zee TV Serial Twist: Rabb Se Hai Dua, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye To Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhyaya ShivShakti

In recent days, audiences of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye To Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhyaya ShivShakti have watched nail-biting dramas with big ups and downs. Check out the interesting twists in the current programs in one place.

1) Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming episode, you will see that Subhaan and Ibaadat turn the heat as their romantic sequel, which features Subhaan and Ibaadat sleeping on the bed and suddenly, Subhaan pulls Ibaadat over him, and he says a sweet shayari by seeing her. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani as a lead in the series.

2) Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist: Virat Singh Ahuja roughs, which is written on the wall, and suddenly Amruta comes and starts doing the same angrily. Later, Virat stops Amruta, says to calm down, and states that she will have no value if she will stay with him; by listening to this, Amruta is shocked.

3) Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist: Mohini says you’re playing a venom game with her; later, Shakti Sharma finds out where Mohini goes with the white paint on her sandal. Later on, Shakti follows the footprint and sees Mohini, who is sitting on the rock and doing meditation.