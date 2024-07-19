Zee TV Serial Upcoming Stories: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Rabb Se Hai Dua To Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV‘s famous series, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Rabb Se Hai Dua To Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Amruta blames herself and says that everything is going on because of her and reveals that making a mistake of leaving Ahuja house and says that she has to return back to her. Later, Bhawani tells Amruta that she will never let it happen again and tries to stop her. Amruta tries to convince Bhawani that the truth needs to come out and makes Bhawani understand which type of allegation has been made against her. Later, Bhawani questions her about what she will get by doing all this. Amruta replies by saying that the questions that have been raised about your upbringing have to be answered and says that she will reveal the truth that she did not push Babita ma’am in front of the truck. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming episode, we will see Subhaan scolding Ibaadat and saying that Mannat is not only her enemy; she is a bigger enemy than her. He also states that she was the one who was emailing him and telling him that Mannat loves him and says that the relationship between them is built on the foundation of lies. Later, Subhaan angrily says to Ibaadat that, looking at the situation now, they only have one relationship remaining, and that is the relationship of hatred. By listening to this, Ibaadat is stunned. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

In the upcoming twist, we will see that Shiv sees Kartik’s reports by looking at the report, and he is stunned. In the next scene, Shakti talks to Kartik and says there is only one way to prove that there is no poison inside you. In the hospital sequel, Shiv thinks about how it is even possible that Kartik has poison in his body and says that no one should get hurt by Kartik. On the other side, Shakti tells Kartik to bite her hand. Later, Kartik calls Shakti, but her phone is on charging, and Dadi Bhagwati and the whole family are curious to see it. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.