Zee TV Serial 30 July Upcoming Stories: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series, Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming episode of Rabb Se Hai Dua, we will see that Mannat scolds Ibaadat and reveals the truth to Ibaadat that she hasn’t invested this money, but the salary of workers she has spent on something else. Later, Ibaadat tells Mannat she doesn’t want to talk to her. Later, Mannat asks Ibaadat where the ten lakh rupees are. Ibaadat tries to reply, but suddenly, Mannat sees that Subhaan is entering the house and starts acting like Ibaadat is hurting her by holding his hand. Subhaan sees this, and Mannat’s feet slip and fall. After seeing this, Ibaadat and Subhaan are shocked. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming episodes of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see Babita come to Amruta and tell her to stay away from Virat. Amruta says that there is nothing good between Prachi and Nimmi. Later, Babita Ahuja interrupts her and says that at her daughter’s wedding, everything is perfect and also blames a girl like her will never understand what is called solemnizing a marriage and also taunts her mother that mother doesn’t know how to work on marriage, to them every marriage is in fault and comment on it. Later, Amruta confronts Babita and tells her she is putting Nimmi in trouble for her pride. Suddenly, Babita scolds Amruta by saying, How dare she talk like this, sparking a heated argument between them. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhayaya ShivShakti, we will see that Shakti tells herself that Dr. Shiv is doing some work and hasn’t gotten ready for the occasion. Later, Shiv is in the room, hugs duplicate Shakti and says he will always be there with her. In the next scene, the real Shakti is coming near the bedroom. Suddenly, the duplicate Shakti turns into Mohini and smiles while hugging Shiv. Later, Shakti enters the room and reacts shockingly. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.