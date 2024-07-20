Zee TV Serial Upcoming Stories: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Rabb Se Hai Dua To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series, KPyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Rabb Se Hai Dua To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhayaya ShivShakti

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhayaya ShivShakti, we will see Shakti tell Kartik there is only one way to prove that there is no poison inside you. On the other hand, Shiv tries to reach home faster by driving the car and also tries to call Shakti and says come on, Shakti, pick up the call. On the other side, Shakti tells Kartik to bite her wrist. Later, Kartik calls Shakti, but her phone is charging, and Dadi Bhagwati and the whole family are curious to see it. Lastly, Kartik grabs Shakti’s hand and tries to bite her. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming episode of Rabb Se Hai Dua, we will see Ibaadat walking on the passage of the house and notice someone trying to call her repeatedly. Later, she checks on the real caller app that is calling her and sees that she is getting a call from Central Jail. Suddenly, Ibaadat calls that number and asks that person who he is and where he is talking from. The unknown caller says he is talking from Central Jail and wants to share an important message. Later, Ibaadat asks for information; the unknown person replies that she has complained about the Absconding criminal. And Ibaadat replies by agreeing. Lastly, the person says this is very dangerous and that this type of scandal has happened that she cannot imagine. By listening to this, Ibaadat is shocked. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming episode of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see that Virat is drinking a shake, and suddenly Priyanka hides herself. She tries to see Virat and says that no one can stop and come between us. Later, Amruta comes home and sees Virat drinking a shake. She asks what he is drinking, and suddenly, Virat puts the glass on the table and goes to Amruta. Later, Priyanka interrupts and tells Amruta she has none of her business. Priyanka also tells Virat to drink his protein shake and comes near Virat. Later, Amruta breaks the glass and scolds Priyanka about how she came close to her husband. She also states that she can take care of him. By listening to this, Priyanka is stunned. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead.