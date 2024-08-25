Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, the audience will see an interesting twist when the terrorists point out guns at Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi, Zee TV’s popular show, is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The show continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists and drama. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are cast in lead roles.

Today’s episode begins with a bodyguard revealing to the safety officers that the terrorists are near the elevator area and asking them to keep the CM Madam away from the elevator. As soon as the elevator opens, the terrorists point out guns at Lakshmi, and the CM, Madam, they begins to shoot. Somehow, the safety officers safeguard CM and Lakshmi.

Later, Rishi and Lakshmi meet in the center hall, where a terrorist fires Rishi and Lakshmi. Rishi pulls Lakshmi down and saves her. Soon, Rishi takes Lakshmi into a room, and they indulge in a fight as Paro and Rohan disappear amidst the firing.

Soon, Neelam enters the hotel with Karishma, Anchal, and Dadi, and they are shocked by the firing noise. Rano meets them, leading to an argument. However, Neelam emphasizes finding a way out to rescue everyone, especially the CM Madam.

Later, Rishi and Lakshmi step out in search of Rohan and Paro, while Malishka wishes that the terrorists should kill Lakshmi. Lakshmi finds Rohan in the hall, hides him in a room, and begins searching for Paro.

The CM Madam’s special officer catches a terrorist red-handed and points a gun at him, but other terrorists hold the officer captive. As they take him to a room, the scene reveals that the special officer is among one of the terrorists. The special officer kills the watchman near the CCTV footage room, intensifying the scene.