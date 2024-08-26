Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, which will air on 27 August, viewers will see an interesting twist when Malishka makes a shocking deal with Oja against Lakshmi. Read the full episode below!

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms produce it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on August 27, 2024.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Oja mocking the terrorists, and Paro overhears their conversation and tries to shoot. Later, the terrorists tell him that people started running them about what they can do and comment on it. By listening to this, Malishka gets shocked. On the other hand, Neelam is worried about Paro and gets emotional; Paro turns around and sees that the terrorist is standing behind her, and she is shocked.

Later, Malishka comes to Oja and makes a deal that she will take the information from CM, and Oja asks what she wants by giving them the information. In the next scene, Lakshmi talks to CM Sulochana and asks her whether anyone is there who tried to kill and comment on it. Later, Malishka tells Oja that he wants to kill CM Sulochana because he wants a position of the CM, and she tells him to kill Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and comment on it.

Bhagya Lakshmi Today’s Written Update-

In today’s Episode, Chief Minister’s Manager Ojas reveals his identity as a terrorist and kills a security guard who knows of his involvement with the terrorists. Later, Lakshmi makes a desperate announcement over the hotel’s intercom, warning guests of the attack and advising them to seek safety or escape. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Paro, along with CM Sulochana, are trying to find a way out, and Rishi calls Lakshmi for help with a secret exit.

A terrorist threatens Lakshmi, but with Rishi’s intervention, she manages to subdue the terrorist and sends him into a locked room. She then directs Rishi to room 54 to find Rohan while she goes to assist CM Sulochana. As the terrorists start taking hostages, including Malishka and Anushka, Rishi and Parvati encounter the terrorists taking Dadi hostage. Amidst the chaos and shooting, hostages begin to flee, and Rishi and Parvati split up to escape.

Lakshmi reassures CM Sulochana that she knows the secret exit despite the danger. Sulochana apologizes for leaving Paro behind, but Mishra confirms that Paro is with her father. The situation remains tense as the terrorists’ plans unfold. End.

Credit: Zee5

