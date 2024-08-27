Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, which will air on 28 August, viewers will see an interesting twist when Lakshmi and CM Sulochana's escape plan is in danger. Read the full episode below!

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms produce it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on August 28, 2024.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Ojas asks CM Sulochana and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) where they are going. Then Lakshmi replies that the hotel has a safe door where they can release CM Sulochana, and they leave from there. Later, Ojhas informs the terrorist by giving a sign.

In the next scene, Paro sees Tobby and gets shocked. Later, Lakshmi says there is a wall in the lobby behind the corridor. It looks like a wall, but it is a safe exit no one knows. Ojha replies that now someone knows about the secret door and tries to kill Lakshmi. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) comes there and sees the Ojhas’ action.

Bhagya Lakshmi Today’s Written Update-

Lakshmi reassures the Chief Minister (CM) that Paro is safe with her husband, Rishi. The CM Sulochana is relieved and asks Lakshmi to guide her to safety. Meanwhile, Paro overhears Ojhas discussing plans with the terrorists and records the conversation on her phone. The terrorists, who are causing chaos, search for CM Sulochana while Lakshmi locks Malishka in a safe room to protect her from the intruders.

Ojha scolds the terrorists for failing to find CM Sulochana and plans to head to the CCTV room. Malishka, who has learned of Ojha’s plan to eliminate CM Sulochana, demands he act quickly. Lakshmi, trying to protect everyone, questions if anyone might benefit from the CM’s death. Ojha, collaborating with Malishka, plots to kill Lakshmi while framing it as an accident.

Paro manages to capture photos of the terrorists with hostages but is caught by Tobby, who tries to take her phone. She escapes after biting him. Ojha and Malishka continue their dangerous scheme, with Ojha preparing to confront those trying to protect the CM. At the same time, Malishka insists on creating a situation where Lakshmi must be killed to further her goals. End.

