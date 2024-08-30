Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, which will air on 31 August, viewers will see an interesting twist when Ojas promises Malishka about Lakshmi's demise. Read the full episode below!

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms produce it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on 31 August 2024.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Rishi and Lakshmi leave the room as they want to search for Paro, but suddenly, Ojas calls them. Seeing Ojas, Rishi asks him where Paro is. Ojas replies by saying that he also learned about Paro and that he has planned something and will win this time.

In the next scene, Lakshmi holds Rishi’s injured hand. On the other hand, Ojas tells Malishka that Lakshmi will die, and she definitely will. The terrorists trap Rishi, and they are beating Rishi, Lakshmi, and Pari. Family members are concerned about him and cry.

Bhagya Lakshmi Today’s Written Update-

Harleen discovers that Rohan has escaped through the bathroom ventilation window, leaving her and Anushka locked in the room. Despite their efforts to search for him, they’re unable to leave because they’re confined. Meanwhile, Malishka, frustrated by the terrorists’ failure to kill Lakshmi, decides to take matters into her own hands.

Lakshmi reveals to Shalu, Rishi, and Ayush that Ojas is behind the attempt on CM Sulochana’s life. She explains how she figured out Ojas’s plan from the letter and warns them about his intentions. The terrorists, now holding Parvati captive, kill a civilian in front of her to intimidate her. Parvati uploads a video exposing Ojas’s true nature, hoping to reveal his deceit.

As Ojas, disguised as a terrorist, demands information about CM Sulochana with a threat of violence, Lakshmi asks Ayush and Shalu to protect Sulochana by taking her to a safe location. The police, led by Karishma and Aanchal, prepare to enter the hotel to confront the terrorists while Lakshmi heads off to find Paro. End.

Credit: Zee5

