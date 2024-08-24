Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua episode, which will air on 25 August 2024, the audience will witness a heart-wrenching moment as Chirag's proposal leads to a stunning wedding with Deepika. Read the full episode below!

The StarPlus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which stars Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on August 25, 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Chirag (Akshit Sukhija) declares his impromptu proposal to Deepika, catching everyone by surprise. Deepika and Yashwant are overjoyed, and she accepts his proposal with a radiant smile. Chirag gently slides the ring onto her finger, sealing their love. The scene then transitions to a breathtaking wedding sequence, where Chirag and Deepika, adorned in traditional attire, exude sheer happiness.

On the other hand, Lavanya celebrates her birthday, and Yash always listens to Deepika, does what she says, and comments on it. Later, Lavanya mocks Sobha and tells her not to take Deepika’s name in front of her. She also says it is an unlucky family, and she will become the daughter-in-law. Lastly, Deepika and Chirag are getting married.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update-

In today’s episode, Lavanya scolds and insults Deepika in front of her family, questioning why her son visited the hospital if they can’t afford it. Yashwant intervenes, defending his daughter and suggesting Lavanya directly address her concerns with Chirag. Lavanya accuses Yashwant of greed, and Deepika stands up for her father, leading to tension. Sobha worries about the alliance breaking, while Janvi accuses Deepika of trying to sabotage it out of jealousy. Lavanya warns Deepika to stay away from her family, threatening severe consequences.

Meanwhile, Prithvi buys clothes for Janvi and suggests Chirag pay the bill. Chirag receives a call from Deepika, informing him of the incident with Lavanya. He apologizes to Yashwant and plans to confront his mother, feeling it’s time to oppose her overstepping behavior. Yashwant reassures Deepika that things will improve and seeks blessings from his late wife to find a resolution.

Lavanya, haunted by past curses, confronts Chirag about his visit to the Fortune Hospital. Chirag argues with her and questions Lavanya’s intrusive behavior. Worried for her son, Lavanya pleads with him not to oppose her. However, Chirag, determined to assert his independence, stands his ground. Despite Lavanya’s insistence, he agrees to attend the party, but his resolve to confront his mother remains unshaken. The episode ends on this note of determination and resolve.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Please watch this episode on StarPlus.