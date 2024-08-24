Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's episode (August 24) of GHKKPM, Ashika and Harsh had a shocking reaction to Savi and Rajat's marriage.

StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, August 24, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) helping Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) to get ready for tomorrows court hearing where Savi ask all the possible questions which he might face tomorrow in the hearing, at the end Rajat gets emotional talking about his feelings for Sai. He insists that no one can care for Saisha better than he can.

Savi challenges him, pointing out that if he can’t even attend Saisha’s school events, how can he claim he’s the best choice for custody? Rajat responds that he’s changed, has a family, and can now care for Saisha. Savi continues asking questions and ensuring Rajat is fully prepared for the court session.

In the next morning scene, Rajat tells Savi they’re running late and asks her to leave the washroom. While trying to clean his hands after accidentally touching the cake, he grabs Tara’s gift and uses the lingerie inside, thinking it’s a napkin. Realizing his mistake, he mistakenly believes Savi has a romantic interest and confronts her. Savi explains that the lingerie was a gift from his sister and comments on it.

Isha offers Bhagyashree low-fat milk, mentioning that Savi likes it. Bhagyashree comments to Isha, who then suggests that it would be better if they became friends for the sake of their children. Bhagyashree starts playing loud music and teasing Isha, who returns to her apartment quickly.

Savi comes downstairs, and the Thakkars ask her to join them for breakfast. Savi says she’s running late and will eat at the school canteen instead. Raju insists that eating outside food isn’t good and hands her the tiffin he made. Isha and Shantanu also arrive with another tiffin for Savi. Raju reassures Shantanu that he will handle Savi’s food. Savi takes both tiffins and heads to school.

The next scene begins at the court, where Harsh and Ashika wait for Rajat at the court. When Rajat and Aman arrive, Harsh warns Rajat that he plans to take Saisha away from him and tells Rajat to prepare for defeat. Rajat responds confidently, saying he will win the case and keep Saisha with him. Sai calls Rajat, and he goes to her. Harsh questions Saisha about Rajat’s confidence, while Ashika dismisses it as fake. Harsh then asks why Savi hasn’t arrived yet, and Ashika says she will come soon.

As everyone prepares for the court session, a series of unexpected events unfold. Rajat announces that his wife, Savi Thakkar, will give testimony, leaving Ashika and Harsh in shock about Savi’s marriage to Rajat. Saisha, overjoyed, calls Savi “Maa.” Harsh urges Ashika to speak with Savi before the judge arrives. Ashika sends Savi a message asking to talk. Savi shows the message to Rajat, who advises her to do what she feels is right. The episode concludes with these surprising turn of events.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Please watch this episode on StarPlus.