In the upcoming episode (August 29) of Jhanak, Jhanak defends her right to stay at the Bose house. Read the full episode below!

The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has deeply resonated with many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the episode update of airing on August 29, 2024.

The upcoming episode begins with Appu being upset, and Jhanak consoles her by saying that her wedding will be in her own house and promises her. Later, Tanuja mocks Jhanak and says that despite all this happening, Jhanak has no shame and self-respect; by listening to this, Jhanak gets angry. Later, Arshi interrupts and tells all of Bose’s family members that because of pregnancy and Appu’s wedding, she’ll stay in the Bose house and comment on it.

Later, Aniruddh tells Arshi that despite all this happening, she wants to stay here; then, what can he do and comment on it? By listening to this, Jhanak gives Aniruddh an angry look and also states that if Jhanak is staying here, then Aniruddh will tell Arshi that he’ll stay at her house with her. By listening to their conversation, Jhanak replies to Arshi that if she wants to live in this house, she can do so because it is her right. She also states she will not leave this house without completing Appu’s marriage.

Jhanak, determined to prove her claims, threatens to take a DNA test after Aniruddh repeatedly denies being the father of her unborn baby. This bold move shocks Aparna and Bablu, with Bablu growing anxious about the future. Meanwhile, Aniruddh’s grandmother refuses to believe that her grandson could be involved in such a scandal, tarnishing Jhanak’s reputation.

Shrishti and Arshi, frustrated with the ongoing drama, pressure Aniruddh to take action against Jhanak. Aniruddh, confused and suspecting Jhanak’s motives, is unsure what to do next. Despite his claims of innocence, Shrishti and Arshi become suspicious of his reluctance to act and urge him to file Aniruddh’s report against Jhanak. Influenced by their insistence, Aniruddh heads to the police station while Shrishti warns Arshi to remain calm to avoid further public disgrace.

Lastly, Rudra reveals shocking information to Aditya about Jhanak’s parentage, disclosing that Brij Bhushan is her father. This revelation deeply disturbs Aditya, who feels sympathy for Jhanak. Together, they plan to expose Brij Bhushan’s past in a public event, hoping to seek justice for Jhanak. Meanwhile, Shristi informs Vinayak of the unfolding events, leading to more shock and confusion, especially with Jhanak’s assertion that Aniruddh is the father of her child. End.

