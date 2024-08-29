Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (30 August) of Jhanak, Aniruddh refuses to accept the child; Jhanak is in shock! Read the full episode below!

The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has deeply resonated with many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the episode update, airing on 30 August 2024.

The upcoming episode begins with a conversation between Jhanak and Aniruddh. He mocks her by saying that she is spoiling his life and blames her for coming here to plan against him. He also tells her that he will never accept this child and that nothing happened between them in Srinagar. He basks at her.

By listening to this, Jhanak gets angry and says that she is doing this for her coming child and she will do anything for the child and this battle will never end and comment on it. Later, Aniruddh tells her how she will do that and also says that she will never reveal that he is the true child of him and comment on it. By listening to this, Jhanak is shocked.

Jhanak Today’s Written Update-

Arshi decides to leave the house, causing great distress to Tanuja, who tries to convince her that Jhanak is manipulating her innocence and that Aniruddh could never commit such a wrong. However, Arshi gets too shocked to regain her confidence. As Lal and Vipasha enter, they inform Arshi that Shubho is preparing a case to expose Jhanak’s deceit, but Arshi fears the defamation that could ruin her image and career.

Meanwhile, tensions between Shrishti and Vinayak clash over Jhanak’s claims. Shristi is furious, believing her daughter’s future is at risk because of Jhanak, whom Vinayak still trusts. Shrishti suspects Jhanak might be pregnant with Aditya’s child while deceiving Ani. Arshi is questioned about Jhanak’s relationship with Aditya Kapoor, revealing their close ties. Tanuja and Vipasha grow more concerned and investigate Jhanak’s past, fearing Aniruddh’s downfall, while Shubho files a case against Jhanak.

The next day, Lalon visits the Bose house with his mother to finalize his marriage to Appu. Despite a warm welcome from Appu’s family, Shubho is shocked to see Lalon’s mother, Aniruddh, due to past animosities. Shubho vows to stop the marriage by any means, fearing exposure to his hypocrisy. Despite the criticism from Tanuja and Bipasha, Appu happily agrees to the marriage, leaving Shubho determined to prevent it at all costs. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

