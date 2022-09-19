Today’s Kumkum Bhagya episode starts with Dida asking Sid what he’s searching for. Sid says he is searching for the charger. Dida gave him a charger but it didn’t set for his phone. Dida asks him to do something. Sid remembers he forgot his charger in her room that night. Sid finds his charger. He tries to call then learns he doesn’t have a valid recharge. Dida beats him. Rhea recalls Shahana’s warning and she is about to break the vase but Alia stops her and asks what’s the matter. Rhea tells her how Shahana insulted her. Alia says let’s teach the lesson to Shahana. Rhea asks if she has any suggestions. Alia says they can make these Robbers kill Shahana and Prachi. Rhea asks how it can happen. Alia asks her to search for Ranbir and Prachi and then meet her in the living room.

Then in Kumkum Bhagya, Priya calls Rahul and asks why they are taking so much time. Rahul says it happened because of Prachi and she took a stand for her family and became Mahan. Rhea hears it and thinks she has to become Bahu no.1, Rahul tells Priya that they will return in 10 minutes. He turns and sees Rhea. Rhea asks him to rob, then she will act like stopping him to become bahu no.1 and he will get his money without any risk. Pallavi scolds Vikram for not calling his police friend. They bicker with each other. Vikram asks her to stop blaming him. Goons say they need to take their permission to talk. Pallavi says she doesn’t even take her husband’s permission. Goon asks Vikram how he is bearing Pallavi. He asks him to share his pain with him. Pallavi asks them to do their work. Robbers wait for Rahul.

Later in Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi asks Ranbir to leave her hand. Ranbir tells her he holds her hand to lead her as she is stupid. Prachi says enough. Ranbir says she just started it. Prachi asks him to behave as if she is his wife. Ranbir asks, isn’t she his friend? Prachi says no. Ranbir says true as they married loving each other. Prachi says don’t know how but his love makes her love him. Ranbir asks if she doesn’t feel she is confessing it late. Prachi is about to leave. Ranbir stops her. They bicker with each other and then they lost in each other eyes. Shahana feels happy seeing them and hides. Rahul brings Rhea pointing a gun at her. Rhea tells Pallavi that she tried to save them but failed miserably. Pallavi asks her to not feel bad. Rahul’s friend asks him about his bag.

Lastly in Kumkum Bhagya, Rahul says she said it’s with Prachi so it might be with her and he didn’t get it. Rahul’s friend in anger takes the gun and fires in the air. Prachi and Ranbir come out of their moment. Rahul’s friend starts a countdown and says he will kill Rhea and Pallavi if they don’t come out. Everyone comes into the hall. Rhea signs Rahul. It’s shown Rahul telling Rhea that he came to take revenge on Alia, he rejects her deal and advises her to do something to become a good daughter-in-law like Prachi and takes her to gunpoint. At present Rahul asks everyone to stay silent and says they are here to teach a lesson to Alia for insulting them without their mistake. He asks Alia to bring her necklace. Rhea asks Alia to not get scared. Rahul gets enraged and reveals how Rhea tried to bribe him to become Mahan bahu in front of everyone.

Picture Credit- Zee5