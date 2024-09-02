Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's episode (2 September 2024) of Megha Barsenge on Colors TV, Megha reaches Georgia and wanders on the streets of the town.

The Colors show Megha Barsenge, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. The episode, which airs on 2 September 2024, stars Neha Rana as Megha and Kinshuk Mahajan as Manoj in lead roles. It will keep you on the edge of your seat.

In the upcoming episode, Megha (Neha Rana) reaches Georgia with a new day and new hope. She tries to call Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan). However, Manoj doesn’t reply to her calls. Megha considers that Manoj might be busy, so she decides to go on her way. A stranger at the airport offers Megha help, but she denies it. Upon this, the stranger (Neil Bhatt) gives her his friend’s number and asks her to call if she struggles to find a place.

Megha wanders on the streets of Georgia, and she finds a taxi. Megha fails to express the location she wants to go, but she shows the card of the mall, and the taxi drivers take her over there. As Megha reaches the mall, she interacts with a few people and interrogates Manoj, but she meets only with disappointment. At the same time, a person gets furious and indulges in a fight with Megha as she questions his whereabouts. Soon, the security threw Megha out of the mall.

On the other hand, Manoj drinks at a bar and laughs at Megha, having big dreams. She makes fun of Megha and her dedication. As he walks on his way, he receives a call from the mall, revealing that Megha was looking for her, and she even created chaos at the mall. Manoj gets pissed with Megha’s attempt to come to Georgia.

In the next scene, Megha’s father, mother, and cousins get worried about her. They try to call Megha and contact her, but they only face disappointment. On the other hand, Manoj cuts Megha’s call, leaving her in a tense situation.