Veteran Actor Raza Murad Make His Comeback With Colors TV’s Megha Barsenge

Well-known veteran actor Raza Murad is all set to make his comeback with a grand entry in the Colors TV show Megha Barsenge, produced by Parin Multimedia. Currently, the show has been featuring major ups and downs in the lives of the main characters, played by Neil Bhatt, Neha Rana, and Kinshuk Mahajan.

However, it seems makers are planning to revive the show with new entries and add more drama to also increase the TRP ratings. According to the reports by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Raza Murad will soon join the show in a key role, which may also add new twists to the story. Additionally, the actor is likely to portray the character named Sony Singh.

With Raza Murad’s entry, we can expect Megha Barsenge to take the lead in the TRP ratings, and fans may connect more closely with the storylines.

Talking about Raza Murad’s journey in the entertainment business, he started his career in films with Ek Nazar in 1972. Since then, he has appeared in over 250 films in various languages, including Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Hindi. He has played some iconic roles in hit Bollywood films, including Pyar Ka Mandir, Henna, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Prem Rog, Jodhaa Akbar, and Padmaavat. He has also appeared in the popular daily soap Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon featuring Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami.

Are you excited about Raza Murad’s entry in the Colors TV show Megha Barsenge?