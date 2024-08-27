Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's episode (27 August) of Mera Balam Thanedaar, airing on Colors TV, the audience will witness a heart-wrenching moment as Veer surprises Bulbul with a special room decor and romantic gesture.

The Colors TV show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in lead roles, the show’s 170th episode, which airs tonight on Colors TV, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

Mera Balam Thanedaar Written Update 27 August: Today’s episode starts with Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) arriving suddenly, Vardhan telling them with the family, and Sulakshana greets them with an aarti plate. Kaveri places a kalash at the door as Sulakshana tells Bulbul that she missed her grah pravesh and that she has always wanted to perform it for Bulbul. Bulbul praises Sulakshana but is told to rest in her room, she also insists on completing the grah Pravesh ritual, and Bulbul kicks the Kalash before entering the house.

Later, Veer (Shagun Pandey) and Bulbul enter their room and see a decorated room, which she comments on. Veer interrupts and says that he has one more surprise for her. He later reveals a poster picture of Bulbul and Veer from their wedding. He says that their room is now complete and comments on it. Later, Veer compliments her that by the time Bulbul came into his life, his life had changed into magic, and he comments on it.

Sulakshana is thinking about something, and suddenly, Vardhan comes there and praises Bulbul and her daring actions as she helps to arrest Miti Mai, a big terrorist. Sulakshana also says this is true and prays for their family’s well-being and comments on it.

In the night scene, Bulbul sees Veer asleep on the floor while holding her hand. She remembers she wanted to confess her feelings on prom night but couldn’t. She says, “I love you,” but then notices he’s awake. Deciding to play a trick, she instead says, “I love God,” because of the family and Veer, even though he’s strict and lectures her. Veer questions her, wondering if the setup was for this. Bulbul, embarrassed, says she doesn’t want to say anything and turns away.

In the morning sequel, Sulakshana and others are preparing for the Janmashtami, and Bulbul comes there and sees her. Sulakshana tells Bulbul to go back to her room and comment on it. Later, Bulbul tells Sulakshana that she wants to show off in front of her friends and only does the household work. Vardhan also comes there and teases Sulakshana and comments on it.

Lastly, All the members are in the hall. Suddenly, Vaani comes to a doctor’s coat and runs towards Viyuk as he has taken a toy stethoscope and says that she says that she only have to become a doctor, and Viyuk refuses. Suddenly, Vaani comes to Bulbul and tells Viyuk that she wants to become a doctor in the game and also states that when the doctor comes to meet her how he’ll recognize her; by listening to this, Sulakshana mocks Vaani and comments on it. End.

