In today's episode (29 August) of Mera Balam Thanedaar, airing on Colors TV, the audience will witness a heart-wrenching moment as Bulbul's clever move saves Vaani from a dangerous situation. Read the full episode below!

The Colors TV show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in lead roles, the show’s 172nd episode, which airs tonight on Colors TV, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

Mera Balam Thanedaar Written Update 28 August: Today’s episode starts with Dr. Jain thinking about Vaani and suddenly calling him and asking her whether everything is okay. Bulbul tells Jain that if he wants one chance, he should help her, as Vaani is not eating food and comments on it. Later, Bulbul calls Vaani, and they get emotional. Dr. Jain helps to feed Vaani, and she agrees and eats.

In the night scene, Sulakshana and Bulbul talk in the kitchen, and Sulakshana asks whether Bulbul has taken medicine or not and says that she is careless, gives her milk, and orders her to take the medicine. Later, Bulbul tells Sulakshana to drink milk with her, too, creating a sweet mother-in-law and daughter-in-law moment.

Later, Bulbul returns to her room, and Veer tries to help Bulbul do her shoulder dressing. He closes his eyes, but Bulbul tells him to open his eyes, and he does the dressing. They create romantic moments.

Later, Bulbul goes to Vaani’s room and sees Vaani standing on the window’s edge. Bulbul sees and gets shocked. Suddenly, she plans to get Vaani back in the room as she fakes a situation in which she gets hurt. Vaani comes to her and helps her. She requests that Vaani has to meet Dr. Jain as she misses him. By listening to this, Bulbul is upset.

Lastly, Veer is sleeping in his room and sees that Bulbul is missing. He tries to find her. He goes to the washroom and asks whether she is in or not. He suddenly goes towards the hall and Kitchen but doesn’t find anything. He also goes to Vaani’s room, but she is missing. He returns to his room and tries to call Bulbul, but she cuts the call. On the other hand, Bulbul brings Vaani to the temple as she wants to meet him. End.

