In today's episode (30 August) of Mera Balam Thanedaar, airing on Colors TV, the audience will witness a heart-wrenching moment as Bulbul’s strategic moves and Veer’s heartfelt confession. Read the full episode below!

The Colors TV show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in lead roles, the show’s 173rd episode, which airs tonight on Colors TV, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

Mera Balam Thanedaar Written Update 30 August: Today’s episode starts with Bulbul’s conversation with Dr. Jain, and she advises him to take Vaani with him and run away, but he denies that and says not this time he will run, he will take permission from her family and then only he will take Vaani and Viyuk with him and comment on it. By listening to this, Bulbul becomes happy and tells him that he is a true gentleman. She also states that he is capable of Vaani and comments on it. At home, everyone is worried about Bulbul and Vaani.

Later, Bulbul and Vaani leave and suddenly return quietly. All family members are worried about her, but Bulbul handles the situation and she. She and the family members, as they are gone, see the Mandir’s decoration and comment on it.

Veer asks Bulbul what she’s hiding from him. He tells her she can’t lie to a police officer and that it must be for a serious reason if she’s keeping something from him. He insists that he doesn’t need any surprises. Bulbul denies hiding anything and prays for Jain and Vaani.

Later, Bulbul helps Sulakshana set up for Janmashtami. Veer scolds Bulbul for fasting, as she has to take medicine and comment on it. Bulbul and Sulakshana ask about Vishesh, and Varnika calls Vishesh. She becomes suspicious when she hears a woman’s voice, and she thinks about it.

Lastly, Bulbul is in the kitchen making Prashad for Janmashtami, and suddenly, Veer comes there and gets romantic with her by touching her hand. Bulbul is surprised to see the bracelet in his hand, and he insists he wants her to say three magical words, but she refuses to say them. She tells him to say the words, and he has to always handle her tantrums. He replies by saying that he will handle her tantrums because he trusts her completely and believes she won’t betray him. End.

