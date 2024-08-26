Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, which will air on 27th August, you will see when Ibaadat's shocking revelation about Mannat's MMS leaves Dua Ammi and Nani Ammi stunned. A heartwarming episode unfolds today. Read the full episode.

Zee TV’s show Rabb Se Hai Dua, an upcoming episode that will air on 27 August, is produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited. The show’s gripping storyline is ruling over audiences’ hearts. The show casts Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani, and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles. Check out the upcoming episode here!

In the upcoming episode, Dua Ammi asks Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) why she released Farhaan from jail. She insists that Ibaadat must reveal the truth or face dire consequences for her mother. Under pressure, Ibaadat confesses to Dua Ammi and Nani Ammi about the scandalous MMS involving Mannat, warning that it will bring significant shame to her.

Ammi and Nani Ammi react with shock and disbelief upon hearing this revelation. Mannat, who overhears their conversation, is furious. Determined to seek revenge, she vows to retaliate against those who have exposed her secret.

Rabb Se Hai Dua’s Today’s Written Update-

In today’s episode of Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Mannat (Seerat Kapoor), Subhaan boils angrily over Farhaan’s words and Ibaadat’s betrayal. He is determined to expose Ibaadat’s hypocrisy to the family, but Mannat pretends to care for Ibaadat while secretly wanting to manipulate Subhaan. Despite Mannat’s pretense, Subhaan develops feelings for her as he reminisces about their past.

Meanwhile, Mannat is distressed by the news that Farhaan is in a coma and could potentially reveal her secrets. She becomes anxious about her reputation and tries to prevent Ibaadat from revealing the truth to Subhaan. Despite her efforts to act, Mannat’s main goal is to protect her interests.

Tensions rise as Ibaadat insists on disclosing the secret to Subhaan, leading to a dramatic confrontation. Mannat’s overacting fails to convince Ibaadat, but she manages to delay the revelation. The episode also features a conflict between Kainaat and Hamida over Ibaadat’s right to see her husband, adding to the show’s drama. End.

