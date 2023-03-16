Jeon Jung Kook, a.k.a. “Jungkook,” is a well-known stage name and a global sensation. Jungkook is a beloved and well-known member of the South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan), renowned for his alluring appearance and beautiful vocals. After making his debut in 2013 with the Bangtan Boys, he has continued to garner media attention for both his solo and group endeavors. His current reputation as an artist is largely a result of his exceptional singing, dancing, and songwriting skills, but what is Jungkook’s estimated net worth for 2023? Scroll down to know more.
BTS JungKook’s Net Worth Of 2023
Jungkook has experienced his fair share of fantastic career and personal growth possibilities as a member of the biggest boy band in the world. Having worked in the k-pop industry for almost ten years, Jungkook has amassed a staggering net worth of $24 million! BTS Jungkook net worth is calculated as the sum of all their assets, such as cash, vehicles, and real estate investments, less all their debt. Around 1,95,47,28,000 INR will make up Jungkook’s net worth in 2023. Given the group’s current level of accomplishment, the number shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.
BTS Jungkook’s Complete Profile
Name- Jungkook
Full Name- Jeon Jung-kook
Net worth – $ 24 million
Date of Birth -1 September 1997
Age – 25 Years Old
BirthPlace – Busan, South Korea
Currently Lives In – Busan
Profession – Singer and Songwriter
Nationality – South Korea
Religion – Christian
Ethnicity – Korea
Hometown – Busan, South Korea
Zodiac Sign – Virgo
Jungkook Education
School/High School – Baekyang Elementary and Middle School, Busan, South Korea, and Singh Middle School, Seoul, South Korea
College/ University – Global Cyber University, South Korea
Education Qualification – Graduate
Jungkook’s Net Worth Of Past Years
Net worth in 2023 – $24 Million Dollar
Net worth in 2021 – $20 Million Dollar
Net worth in 2020 – $16 Million Dollar
Net worth in 2019 – $12 Million Dollar
Net worth in 2018 – $8 Million Dollar
Jungkook’s Family And Relationships
Mr. Kook, Jungkook’s father, is a telecom worker for SK, and Mrs. Kook, his mother, is a realtor. Also named Jeon Jung-Hyung, he has an older brother. His marital status is single, and he was once linked to K-pop sensation Jeong Ye. According to some reports, Jungkook was also rumored to be dating Ko So Hyun. However, we can’t confirm this relationship since this is just a rumor, and Jungkook hasn’t confirmed it yet.
BTS Jungkook’s Income And Assets
The big band has several revenue streams thanks to its status as the biggest boy band in the world. First, of course, they gain money via tours and album sales, which is the most visible way that their music is used to support them financially, but there are other, less obvious ways. Some of them consist of the endorsement agreements the band has signed and each member’s shares of their management company.
1. Louis Vuitton
The boy band BTS’ ‘good influence’ made them choose the lads as their brand’s house ambassadors. Members of the group were observed at the 2021 Men’s Autumn Winter Fashion Show later that year. The group might be seen showing off the company’s newest ideas.
2. Hyundai
The company’s flagship Vehicle received the first promotion. In 2020, the organization continued to promote its sustainable earth campaign after the car marketing.
3. Samsung
The brand and BTS joined for the first time in 2020. They supported the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Buds with a BTS theme, among other things.
4. Puma
Before any other local or international corporations, the German sports brand saw the value of BTS as an ambassador. The joint projects between the company and the band included PUMA Torino x BTS and PUMA x BTS Basket.
5. Coca Cola
In 2021, the company began its Asia campaign in collaboration with BTS. A BTS cover of Crank Up Your Rhythm embellished the promotion.
6. Crocs
One of the most endearing outcomes of brand cooperation has to be the BT21 x Crocs line. To promote their collaboration with the LINE messaging service, BTS produced a collection of animated characters called BT21.
7. Snicker
The company created limited-edition wrappers for their chocolate. Some of BTS’s most well-known song titles were printed on these wrappers. The previous releases had songs like “Make It Right” and “Spring Day,” among others.
8. McDonald’s
This food collaboration was very successful and quickly gained popularity. So it’s not particularly unexpected that Jungkook’s net worth has grown over time, given that he has worked with some of the biggest, most well-known companies around the globe.
Assets
The news was made when Jungkook acquired a residence in Itaewon two years ago. BTS’s Jungkook purchased a two-storey home in Itaewon for an astounding $7,050,940 USD in 2021. This property is tucked away in Seoul’s posh Itaewon neighborhood, not far from the home of the Indian consulate. It is either a single-family home or a freestanding residence. This two-storey home, which spans a surface area of 2483 square feet, was constructed in 1976.
According to reports, Jungkook bought a Mercedes-Benz in 2019. The vehicle was later discovered in 2022 on an auction website. The vehicle, which BTS member Jungkook formerly owned, unexpectedly triggered a bidding war on the website.
Jungkook’s Solo Career
Begin, Euphoria, and My Time are among Jungkook’s releases for the BTS discography. Unsurprisingly, all three songs mentioned earlier eventually reached the top of the Gaon Digital Charts.
1. Begin – Begin, included in BTS’ 2016 album “Wings,” was Jungkook’s musical tribute to his bandmates for their assistance in guiding him through the music industry and other aspects of life ever since he joined them.
2. Euphoria – This 2018 release, a part of the group’s Love Yourself ‘Answer’ album, was a revitalizing piece of music with over 100 million views on its original music video on YouTube.
3. My Time – The song My Time lasted 3 minutes and 54 seconds and was made available as a single from the 2020 album Map of the Soul.
Jungkook FAQ’s
Jungkook is currently single. Earlier he was rumoured to be in a relationship with Jeong Ye
Jungkook is popular because of his versatility and amazing artistry.
Jungkook is the most popular amongst the seven members of BTS team.
Jungkook himself marked this day as his own. It celebrates his achievements and the love of his fans.
According to reports J-Hope is the richest member in the boy band BTS.
According to reports, Jungkook has got a whopping net worth of 24 million dollars.
According to reports each member of BTS has a base net worth of 17 million dollars.