Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Actor Arjit Taneja Poses With Female Cast Members From The Show

Arjit Taneja is one of the most popular actors in the industry. He is known for his role as Virat in the popular show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The actress recently shared a heartwarming post on social media featuring himself with his female co-stars from the show. The photos highlight the camaraderie and friendship among the cast members, providing fans with a delightful glimpse behind the scenes. Take a look at the photos below!

Arjit Taneja’s Poses With Show’s Cast Members-

Taking to his Instagram post, Arjit Taneja shares photos of himself while posing alongside his female co-stars, such as Kishori Shanane as Babita, Sriti Jha as Amruta, Hemangi Kavi as Bhawani Chitnis, and Pratiksha Honmukhe as Priyanka. All of them are smiling and exuding a cheerful vibe as they appear in ethnic fits. The backdrop suggests it was taken on set, with elements of the show’s decorative scenery and a celebration sequel, which will be shown in an upcoming episode.

In the next picture, Arjit Taneja also took a picture with Deekshha Sonalkar as Ishika Sinha and Mohini Sapnani as Anjali with a smiley face for the camera.

By sharing these photos, Arjit Taneja wrote, “With the lovely ladies of #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye when they’re not trying to ruin each other” with a heart sticker.

As soon as Arjit Taneja shared photos, his on-screen wife, Sriti Jha, turned to this Instagram post and commented with three red hearts. Deekshha Sonalkar also commented and praised their photos together and wrote, “Pyaar” with a red heart.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.