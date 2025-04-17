Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye To Go Off-Air Soon: Sriti Jha & Arjit Taneja To Wrap Up Shoot On This Date

The Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is going off-air soon. The show starring real-life best friends Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja is all set for the finale episode, which will leave fans emotional. The romantic drama premiered for the first time on 27 November 2023 and quickly garnered a loyal fanbase. All the credit goes to the unique storyline of the show and the reunion of the iconic duo Sriti and Arjit.

After almost one and a half years of successful run and entertaining the viewers with major twists and heartfelt moments, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye will reportedly wrap up its shoot. The show’s team will wrap up shooting on 4 May 2025. However, the official news about the same has yet to be revealed. Also, neither Sriti nor Arjit have reacted to these speculations. Well, only time will tell what’s true.

Earlier, the show’s major negative character, Priyanka, played by Pratiksha Honmukhe, bid farewell as her part ended in the show. It is produced by Mukta Dhond and BP Singh under the production house Fireworks Production and airs on Zee TV at 7:30 PM.

The story of the show revolves around the lead characters, Amrita Chitnis, played by Sriti Jha, and Virat Singh Ahuja, played by Arjit Taneja. The duo met by destiny, and after a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, they fell for each other, making them a perfect couple.