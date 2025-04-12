Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Rajeev kidnaps Amruta; threatens Virat to get Manvi back

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Manvi (Akanksha Chamola) being caught by the police when she came to attack the Ahujas. As we know, Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) set up bait for Manvi and Rajeev by revealing to them that the Ahujas and Amruta were alive. We saw Manvi covering her head with her saree, come to attack Babita when Amruta came in the middle, stopped her and got her caught. Virat and Amruta are now aware of the bigger attack that Rajeev is capable of planning.

We saw Rajeev call Bhavani out of the house and try to kill her. Amruta came to her mother’s rescue.

The upcoming episode will see Rajeev doing the unexpected when he will succeed in kidnapping Amruta and Bhavani.

Yes, he will keep them both captive and will try to make a deal with Virat. Rajeev will tell Virat that he would return Amruta and Bhavani if he would return Manvi to him.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

