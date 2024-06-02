Rubina Dilaik Indulges In Fun Banter with Abhinav Shukla Asks Fans, “What Is Missing?”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the most adorable couple on television. Their chemistry and relationship regularly catch the audience’s eye. They never pass up an opportunity to generate headlines, whether working together or on vacation. Rubina and Abhinav used images to record important memories from their Bhutan trip. On their latest trip, the couple explored nature in Bhutan and shared a cute, fun banter moment, which left their fans guessing. Take a peek at the video below!

Rubina Dilaik’s Video Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress shared a video of herself with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The actress donned a brown full-sleeve plain T-shirt paired with a beige high round neckline, a mini-length sweatshirt, and a black skirt, which is perfect for cold weather. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla appeared in a black plain shirt paired with blue jeans.

The video starts with the couple being seen in the jungle as Abhinav is seen sitting on the wooden table. Then, the actress leaves the frame and appears in another location, a wooden house with a beautiful view of the sky and greenery. After that, the actress calls Abhinav and goes to the previous location. She takes Abhinav with her and again comes to another location.

With this fun banter video, Rubina has left a puzzle for her fans. She chose the song ‘Saiyaan Hatto Jaao’ from the Heeramandi series and captioned her post, ‘What is missing?’ The comment section is buzzing with guesses.

One fan commented, “The Bibbojaan walk, but both of you are a treat to the eyes anyway,” with a blushing face with hearts and pink hearts.” Another fan commented, “Jacket,” with a smile emoji. And another commented, “Baby.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.