After Salman Khan, Munawar Faruqui Meets This Famous Filmmaker, Check Out Who?

The popular comedian Munawar Faruqui constantly attracts news headlines for his new projects. After Eid, the artist met Salman Khan and got his tips and advice. His meeting with the Bhaijaan made the audience wonder if he will appear in Bigg Boss in its 17th season. However, these are only netizens’ speculation since no official statement exists. In addition, the comedian last night met this popular filmmaker during his live standup. Read more to find out what’s cooking.

Who Did Munawar Faruqui Meet?

Munawar Faruqui, in his latest Instagram story, shared a glimpse of his simple sway entry in his live standup show. A fan named @imrahimshaikh shared this clip on his Instagram, which Munawar shared on his story. In the next story the artist enjoyed some of his travel time listening to M-Zee Bella’s rap. Expressing his love for him Munawar Faruqui wrote, “Yeh kya sun liya

@bellaofficials love u bro!

Best mixtape! Check karo public…”

Munawar Faruqui, in his story, shared a picture with the famous filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Yes, Munawar Faruqui met the blockbuster film Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker. The 31-years-old Munawar shared his experience meeting one of the best filmmakers, and in the story, he wrote, “Inki filmon ka bahot bada fan raha hoon and aaj inhone show dekhne ke baad yeh kaha…Bahot badiya! What a story telling! Your show was beyond standup!

He said Shukriya aane ke liye.

@anuragkashyapio ”

