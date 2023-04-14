Lock Up Winner Munawar Faruqui is an Indian standup comedian and rapper. He is pretty famous for his sarcastic comedy. The comedian started his YouTube channel and uploaded a comedy video on his channel, which earned him stardom in his initial days. And later, he also released his collaboration song Jawab with Indian musician Spectra. Undoubtedly watching him over the years, you are also one of his fans. And so, let’s check out these shocking facts about the comedian.

1) Munawar Faruqui’s family moved to Mumbai after they lost their property and everything in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

2) Munawar Faruqui’s mother died when he was just 16 years old.

3) After losing his mother and his father’s sickness, Munawar worked at 17 in a utensil store.

4) Also, he worked as a graphic designer in the initial days of his career.

5) Munawar Faruqui started his comedy journey with an open mic for fun, and later, his interest made him the star he is today.

6) Rumours of Munawar Faruqui being married were buzzing when he was locked in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Up. The comedian confirmed the news of being married and having a kid, but he does not live with them.

7) Munawar Faruqui was jailed for a few months for allegedly talking about the Hindu god in his standup comedy.

8) After jailing him, people started hating him, and his 12 shows were cancelled.

