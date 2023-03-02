Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a video with the popular Instagram beauty twins Surabhi-Samriddhi. Kaur shared the video from her new episodes of her own show ‘Beauty & the Bae’. In this show, Kaur gives off tips and tricks for her followers to own the perfect ideal look for events and parties.

In the latest video, that the actress shared with the popular twins of the internet, the two can be seen all prepping up for Holi events. The two can be chatting together while doing their makeup and discussing that how they should visit a concert this time because they haven’t in the recent years. In the last segment of the video, Ashnoor Kaur also gave in some deets about the episode, while she and her buddy get ready for a Holi concert.

Ashnoor Kaur looks stunning in her casual wear, as she wore a casual white t-shirt that she teamed with denim jeans. The actress completed the look with a sleek hairbun, minimal makeup and a beautiful multicoloured scarf around her waist.

Sharing the video, Ashnoor Kaur wrote, “Watch me and my bae get ready for a holi concert…… and check for our similar taste in guys😛🤣 The next episode of ‘Beauty & the Bae’ will be out soon👀 Guess my next episode’s bae- Hint: A cutie-patotie 🫶🏻 Stay tuned🤍 #ReelsOriginals”

Here take a look-

Are you a fan of Ashnoor Kaur? Well, we love how she did a terrific job in Patiala Babes. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.