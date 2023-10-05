Ashnoor Kaur buys new home, gives a sneak peek to her fans

Ashnoor Kaur has reached a significant milestone in her life. The young actress, who embarked on her career as a child artist and later transitioned into prominent roles in films like Manmarziyaan, became a proud homeowner. Ashnoor recently took to her social media account to share a glimpse of her under-construction home in Mumbai, giving fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into her exciting journey of owning her own place.

The actress’s Instagram post featured images of her spacious living room, inviting balcony, and cozy bedroom. Dressed in a stunning blue kurta, palazzo and duppata, Ashnoor radiated happiness as she posed inside her soon-to-be home. The caption accompanying the post was: “New month, new beginnings, new home 🏠🫶🏻 #FewDaysMore #Grateful 🧿.”

As Ashnoor shared glimpses of her new house, the entertainment industry and her well-wishers celebrated her accomplishment with heartfelt messages and congratulatory comments. Fellow actors like Zain Imam, Tanya Sharma, Avinash Mukherjee, Kanika Mann, Kunal Karan Kapoor, and Shantanu Maheshwari extended their warm wishes. Ashnoor’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable.

Starting her career at a tender age, she quickly gained recognition for her talent and dedication. Over the years, she has grown into a versatile actress who has captivated audiences with her performances on both the small and big screens.