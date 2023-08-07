Ashnoor Kaur Gets Moody In Monsoon Vibe; Watch

The sensational Ashnoor Kaur is a heartthrob in the Television world. Today the diva is getting all moody in monsoon vibes in the traditional flair. Known for her amazing style and wardrobe choices, the diva makes fans swoon with her mesmerizing look. Her simple look says, “I’m here to rule”.

Ashnoor Kaur’s Moody Monsoon Vibes

The diva took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself getting moody in the monsoon. In the video, she can be seen wearing a beautiful simple lavender salwar suit with a dupatta. The long oxidized chandbaliyan elevated her gorgeousness. Her sparkling eye makeup blushed cheeks, and rosy look made hearts flutter.

Getting all moody in the rainy season, she started to mimic the beautiful song ‘Jee Bhar Ke Tum’ by the famous singer Shreya Ghoshal. In the caption, she wrote, “Rainy season got me like (with music and purple heart emoji).” On the other hand, her gorgeousness in the video made us look at her without even blinking. Her beauty has always mesmerized us, and this lavender ethnicity is just wow.

Undoubtedly, Ashnoor Kaur’s rainy day mood relates to your mood too, and you love to sing when it’s raining. Well, monsoon is all about moods and a beautiful time when nature is all green and glowing.

