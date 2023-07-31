ADVERTISEMENT
Ashnoor Kaur gives her fashion deck a classic Barbie-isque flair, watch

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
31 Jul,2023 03:30:07
Ashnoor Kaur gives her fashion deck a classic Barbie-isque flair, watch 839137

Hold onto your Barbie dream houses, because Ashnoor Kaur is bringing real-life Barbie vibes to the party! The spunky actress from “Patiala Babes” took her style to a whole new level as she headed out with her friend for a movie date to watch none other than… Barbie!

Decked out in a stylish and super cute pink midi dress, Ashnoor looked like the living embodiment of everyone’s favourite doll. With each step, she oozed charm and elegance, leaving a trail of hearts wherever she went.

But that’s not all! Her makeup game was on point with dewy soft eye glam and perfectly pink lips, making her glow like a real-life Barbie princess. And let’s not forget those long, straight locks that would make any doll jealous! As the infectious beats of ‘Hi Barbie, Hi Ken’ filled the air, Ashnoor unleashed her inner dancing queen. It was like she stepped straight into a Barbie music video, and we were all living for it! Her boundless energy and joyous moves were simply contagious, spreading smiles like confetti.

And as if her ensemble couldn’t get any cuter, she completed the look with a pink dinky bag that screamed “Barbie chic!” It was the perfect finishing touch to her fabulous outfit, leaving fashionistas everywhere taking notes.

With her Barbie-like charm and playful spirit, Ashnoor Kaur proved that you’re never too old to embrace your inner kid. Who needs a Barbie doll when you have Ashnoor serving up real-life Barbie dreams?

So, grab your popcorn and get ready for the ultimate movie date with Ashnoor and her Barbie magic. Because when she’s around, it’s a non-stop party filled with style, sass, and laughter!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

