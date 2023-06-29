ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here's sizzling pics for you

Ashnoor Kaur, the popular actress, has shown her love for water as she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. The photos depict her enjoying a poolside retreat, floating on a peacock-shaped pool float. Check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jun,2023 05:43:24
Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here's sizzling pics for you

Ashnoor Kaur, the popular actress, has shown her love for water as she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. The photos depict her enjoying a poolside retreat, floating on a peacock-shaped pool float. However, in a funny turn of events, she playfully flips upside down and falls into the pool. Kaur humorously captioned the pictures, saying, “Watch me fall off the floatie in 5 easy steps.” Her light-hearted and joyful nature resonates with her fans, reminding everyone to find joy in simple moments. With her infectious laughter and carefree spirit, Ashnoor Kaur continues to captivate audiences on and off-screen. Her recent poolside adventure is another example of her ability to bring smiles to her followers’ faces.

Ashnoor Kaur’s pool fashion

Ashnoor Kaur wowed her fans with a fashionable choice as she sported a stunning multicolored striped monokini. The actress effortlessly rocked the vibrant swimwear, showcasing her impeccable style. Complementing her look, she wore her hair down, adding a touch of elegance to her overall appearance. To complete the ensemble, Ashnoor donned a stylish pair of yellow tinted shades, further enhancing her trendy vibe. Her fashion sense continues to captivate her followers, and this stylish monokini moment was no exception. Ashnoor Kaur’s confident and fashionable choices serve as inspiration for her fans, encouraging them to embrace their own unique styles.

Have a look at the pictures-

Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here's sizzling pics for you 821304

Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here's sizzling pics for you 821305

Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here's sizzling pics for you 821306

Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here's sizzling pics for you 821307

Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here's sizzling pics for you 821308

Soon after she shared the pictures, it garnered likes and comments, getting outpoured with love and praises from the netizens. While that, the hilarity also left them laughstruck.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ashnoor Kaur Vibes In Boho Dress; Enjoys Summer Season By The Beach
Ashnoor Kaur Vibes In Boho Dress; Enjoys Summer Season By The Beach
Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi
Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi
Ashnoor Kaur’s adorable cycling love in Maldives
Ashnoor Kaur’s adorable cycling love in Maldives
“Last first-day”; what is Ashnoor Kaur talking about?
“Last first-day”; what is Ashnoor Kaur talking about?
Ashnoor Kaur’s Maldives vlog is all about travel goals, watch
Ashnoor Kaur’s Maldives vlog is all about travel goals, watch
Ashnoor Kaur’s romance with waves and water
Ashnoor Kaur’s romance with waves and water
Latest Stories
Come fall in love with TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani
Come fall in love with TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani
Shruti Haasan’s Love With Rain
Shruti Haasan’s Love With Rain
Here’s what Priyanka Chopra had to say about not auditioning for ‘Citadel’
Here’s what Priyanka Chopra had to say about not auditioning for ‘Citadel’
“I would keep flying”, Hansika Motwani on her debut with Allu Arjun at the age of 15
“I would keep flying”, Hansika Motwani on her debut with Allu Arjun at the age of 15
“I was ‘pan-India’ before it was even a term,” Tamannaah Bhatia on her career timeline
“I was ‘pan-India’ before it was even a term,” Tamannaah Bhatia on her career timeline
Alia Bhatt gets trolled as netizens think she is trying to ‘fit’ in Hollywood
Alia Bhatt gets trolled as netizens think she is trying to ‘fit’ in Hollywood
Read Latest News