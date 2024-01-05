Ashnoor Kaur Looks Super Cool In White Denim-on-denim Style, See Photos

The charming Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur effortlessly sets the fashion bar high with her latest appearance. The actress, known for her impeccable style, recently graced her Instagram with a series of new photos that screams attention. So prepare yourself to be mesmerized as Ashnoor Kaur dons a super cool denim-on-denim style with statement glasses, giving her irresistible charm.

In the latest pictures, Ashnoor wore a peach pink top paired with white denim shorts, complementing her appearance with a white cropped denim jacket. But the fashion doesn’t end there- she pairs her look with a pair of glass statement glasses, which goes well with her cool style. This outfit effortlessly blends modern-day vibes in a comfy look.

The actress tied her locks in a messy ponytail with a printed scarf, creating a dreamy look. Ashnoor’s shiny cheeks and glossy pink lips complement her overall appearance. The white wristwatch adds an extra dose of sophistication to her cool look. And with white earbuds, she ups her swag. The striking poses on her balcony, Ashnoor enjoys the rays of sunlight. These sunkissed pictures are going viral on the internet and have left her fans in awe of her super cool look.

Did you like Ashnoor Kaur’s super cool look in denim on denim style? Drop your views in the comments box below.