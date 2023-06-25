ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi

Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture straight from the beach, looking grand in her blue printed halter-neck midi dress. Scroll below to check on the picture

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 11:34:32
Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi

In a breathtaking display of elegance and allure, Ashnoor Kaur effortlessly turned heads as she painted the town in a mesmerizing shade of turquoise. Taking her followers on a visual voyage, she transported us to the sun-kissed beaches of the Maldives through an enchanting picture shared on her Instagram handle. Like a majestic mermaid emerging from the depths of the ocean, she donned a stunning halter-neck midi dress adorned with intricate prints, exuding an air of timeless charm and sophistication.

Against the backdrop of the serene beach, Ashnoor Kaur captured hearts with her radiant smile and effortless grace, reminding us all of the ethereal beauty that lies within the depths of the sea. As we scroll and feast our eyes upon this captivating image, we are swept away into a world of enchantment, where mermaids roam and dreams come alive.

Have a look at the picture-

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Ukiyo”

Ashnoor Kaur paints town in turquoise, looks like mermaid in midi 819709

Ashnoor Kaur is a style maven who can make heads turn and hearts skip a beat with her fashion game. From red carpet events to casual outings, she effortlessly slays in outfits that are the perfect blend of trendy and timeless. With her fashion wizardry, she can rock flowy dresses, tailored suits, and even casual denim like a boss. But what truly sets her apart is her attention to detail, from the perfect accessories to flawless hair and makeup. With her confident strut and infectious charm, Ashnoor Kaur is not just a fashion icon; she’s a fun-filled fashion tornado ready to sweep you off your feet and into a world of grandeur, that screams nothing but fashion.

Do you agree? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ashnoor Kaur’s adorable cycling love in Maldives
Ashnoor Kaur’s adorable cycling love in Maldives
“Last first-day”; what is Ashnoor Kaur talking about?
“Last first-day”; what is Ashnoor Kaur talking about?
Ashnoor Kaur’s Maldives vlog is all about travel goals, watch
Ashnoor Kaur’s Maldives vlog is all about travel goals, watch
Ashnoor Kaur’s romance with waves and water
Ashnoor Kaur’s romance with waves and water
Ashnoor Kaur’s real-life mermaid moment, see full video
Ashnoor Kaur’s real-life mermaid moment, see full video
Ashnoor Kaur witnesses ‘surreal’ underwater, check out
Ashnoor Kaur witnesses ‘surreal’ underwater, check out
Latest Stories
What’s happening in Hina Khan’s life?
What’s happening in Hina Khan’s life?
Mahesh Bhatt Remembers His Arth Producer Kuljit Pal Who Passed Away On June 24
Mahesh Bhatt Remembers His Arth Producer Kuljit Pal Who Passed Away On June 24
Good News: India’s Sunil Chhetri leads India to semi-finals of SAFF Championship with 2-0 win against Nepal
Good News: India’s Sunil Chhetri leads India to semi-finals of SAFF Championship with 2-0 win against Nepal
Eat, Pray, Love and Repeat, is what Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar stands by
Eat, Pray, Love and Repeat, is what Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar stands by
Karisma Kapoor: The Birthday Girl’s Playlist
Karisma Kapoor: The Birthday Girl’s Playlist
Here’s how Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani spends her morning
Here’s how Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani spends her morning
Read Latest News