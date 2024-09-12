Ashnoor Kaur Shares BTS Moment From Suman Indori As Her New Show Leads On Opening Week

Hindi television’s popular actress Ashnoor Kaur is back with a bang. After taking a long hiatus, the actress returns to the screens with her new show, Suman Indori, on the Colors TV channel. The show first premiered on 3 September 2024 at 6:30 PM. It has been a success already, and the lead actress shares updates on her show’s success across all channels.

On Thursday, 12 September, Ashnoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes photo with the team of her show Suman Indori. However, the exciting announcement caught our attention as the lead actress revealed that Suman Indori is performing well as they are leading the 6:30 slot across all channels and that also on the opening weekend. She wrote, “Here’s team #SumanIndori thanking you all for making us the SLOT LEADERS across all channels on our opening week itself!!!.”

In the candid photo, Ashnoor expresses her happiness with a wide smile, while others look happy and enthusiastic about the amazing response to the show. The photo also features Prateek Sharma, Yusuf Ansari, Shweta Gautam, Rekha Vaid, Manisha Purohit, and others.

Suman Indori is a Colors TV television show produced by Studio LSD PVT Ltd. It stars Ashnoor Kaur, Zain Imam, and Anita Hasnandani in the lead roles. The show premiered last week, on 3 September, 2024.